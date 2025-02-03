Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.57), with a volume of 96809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.60).

Headlam Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -853.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.63.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Headlam Group

In related news, insider Jemima Bird bought 7,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($13,865.57). 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Headlam Group

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.