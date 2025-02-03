Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCT. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 446.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, major shareholder Frank Hurst Lin sold 2,663,076 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $58,055,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,668,523.40. The trade was a 65.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marshall Bernes purchased 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,500. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,811,979 shares of company stock worth $61,233,745. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 6.1 %

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GCT stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $873.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.92.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

