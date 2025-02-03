Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

