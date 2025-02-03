Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FOR. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Forestar Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

