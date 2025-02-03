Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITDC opened at $30.52 on Monday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

