Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,834,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,510,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 403,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 716,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,134 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.
About iShares Global REIT ETF
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
