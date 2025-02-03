Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

