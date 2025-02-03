Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $114.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.62 and a 1 year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

