Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 609 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after buying an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,609,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $25,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.