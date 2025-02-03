HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,180 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

