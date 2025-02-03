HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $30.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

