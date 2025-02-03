HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.34 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

