HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 735 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $222,871,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,516 shares of company stock worth $92,377,637. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $976.76 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $904.67 and a 200 day moving average of $778.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

