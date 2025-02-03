HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Security National Bank increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

