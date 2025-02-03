Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Torben Ostergaard Sells 3,022 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $82,349.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,998.50. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Torben Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $77,876.94.

On Monday, December 23rd, Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $78,300.02.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $55,354.32.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIPO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hippo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hippo by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hippo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hippo by 205.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hippo by 37.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

