Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 62,030 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,973 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,670 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,646.80. This represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,402 shares of company stock worth $213,837 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.