Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,942,000 after purchasing an additional 320,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. This represents a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

