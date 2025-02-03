Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,648,910 Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,648,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet Stock Down 3.3 %

AIOT stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Powerfleet ( NASDAQ:AIOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Powerfleet from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIOT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,782.10. This represents a 25.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powerfleet Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.