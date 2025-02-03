Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $100.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

