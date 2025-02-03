Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after buying an additional 141,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $199,186.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,201.70. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $3,343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,904.63. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,517,380 shares of company stock valued at $251,616,935 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkami Technology stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

