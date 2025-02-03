Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 3.3 %

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFIX

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.