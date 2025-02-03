Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the period. SunOpta comprises approximately 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 951,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,504,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 698,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 250.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STKL opened at $7.33 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. This trade represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

