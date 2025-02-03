Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

