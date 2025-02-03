Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Holistic Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

