Holistic Planning LLC Buys 825 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Holistic Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.