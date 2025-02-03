Holistic Planning LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Holistic Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DGRO opened at $63.47 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.