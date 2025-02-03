Holistic Planning LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

