Holistic Planning LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,410,000 after acquiring an additional 422,954 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,789,000 after acquiring an additional 375,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,983,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

