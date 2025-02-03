Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $224,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.86 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

