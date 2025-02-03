Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $223.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

