HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

