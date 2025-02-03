Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 40.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 72.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Stock Performance

IMCR stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

