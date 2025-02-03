Imperial Oil Limited Declares First Quarter 2025 DividendCalgary, AB – January 31, 2025 – Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) has announced its quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2025. The company will be paying out 72 cents

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Imperial Oil’s 8K filing here.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
