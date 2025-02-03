Indaptus Therapeutics Receives Notification from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Bid Price RequirementUnited States Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, DC 20549Form 8-KIndaptus Therapeutics, Inc. recently received a notification from Nasdaq List

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Indaptus Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
