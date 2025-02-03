Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 223.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1994 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

