Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 5,075 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

