Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

INDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 956,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.18 and a beta of 0.74. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

