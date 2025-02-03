Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 173063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Inpex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.