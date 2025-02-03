Insider Buying: Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Senior Officer Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Tait acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,950.00.
Global Atomic Stock Performance
GLO stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. Global Atomic Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%.
Global Atomic Company Profile
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
