Insider Buying: Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Senior Officer Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Tait acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,950.00.

Global Atomic Stock Performance

GLO stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. Global Atomic Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Global Atomic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Global Atomic Company Profile

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

