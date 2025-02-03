Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 275 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,516. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.

Shares of WGS opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

