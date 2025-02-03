Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

ISRG opened at $571.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,560 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

