Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,350,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

