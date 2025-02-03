Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 22746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1871 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

