Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 22746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1871 per share. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Procter & Gamble: A Consumer Staples Titan Built to Win
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.