Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 9.0% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.20.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

