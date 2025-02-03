Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $522.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.55 and its 200-day moving average is $494.12. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

