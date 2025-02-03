Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 337.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

