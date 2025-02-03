Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after buying an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

