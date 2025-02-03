Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 911,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 378,934 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $43.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,829,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 762.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 67,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

