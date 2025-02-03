IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $201.34 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

