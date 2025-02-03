iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Reduced by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

